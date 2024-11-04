Vote Kamala Harris And Subscribe To C&L

Crooksandliars is officially endorsing Kamala Harris for president. She is the only choice that will preserve our union, reinforce a strong economy, and, moving forward, be a beacon to the world of what true democracy is. Not that there was ever any doubt that was happening, but I wanted to state that fact clearly.

I know it's a day before the election, and I want to thank our awesome readers who have been with us for two decades for their continual support. We wouldn't be around if you didn't.

To our new readers who have been coming during this election cycle, thanks so much for your participation. I'm asking if you would subscribe to our website now so we can continue to deliver conspiracy—and lie-free news, opinions, and information.

My goal, and really the goal of all of us here, is to eliminate ads entirely in the future. That means an entire subscription-based model moving forward.

MAGA GOP has taken over and become the mainstream media. You've seen how the NY Times and the Washington Post leadership have failed the American people. Fox News is still leading the cable networks. Elon Musk turned Twitter into Xitter-hole of white nationalism. Zuckerberg is Zuckerberg, which means MAGA GOP gets a pass. The wingnuts have the top viewership in the podcast market. And there are hundreds of evangelical insane leaders preaching Armageddon if Trump loses and Satan will take over.

