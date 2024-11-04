MAGA Pastor: We Must Seize Power Or Risk 'Globohomo Gay Globalism'

Christian Nationalist pastor Joel Webbon says Christians must be "ruthlessly committed" to seizing political power. Webbon says Americans risk 'globohomo gay globalism' if they don't follow his beliefs.
By RedStateRachelNovember 4, 2024

Christian Nationalist pastor Joel Webbon says Christians must have an "iron will" and be "ruthlessly committed" to seizing political power because everyone will benefit more from Christian nationalism than "globohomo gay globalism."

A vote for Donald Trump and JD Vance advances the agenda of "Christian" leaders like Webbon. The rising right-wing extremist pastor hates democracy because it allows women to vote. Webbon says it is the "Christian position" to take away women's right to vote.

The MAGA pastor has compared women to pigs. Webbon and other religious leaders like him have powerful friends in the Republican party, like VP candidate JD Vance. The Republican candidate for vice president is part of the "New Right" of the GOP, a growing faction of the party led by Webbon and his peers.

Thanks to Right Wing Watch for calling attention to Webbon and other Christian Nationalists.

