Can The Press Trust Jay Sekulow?

Trump attorney Jay Sekulow joined Fox News' Neil Cavuto Thursday and responded to the news that Bob Mueller had impaneled a grand jury to augment the Russian investigations.

Sekulow told Cavuto, “But this is not a surprise, because the the empaneling of a grand jury in situations like this, when you’ve got an investigation, is typically how they move forward. It is really very much standard operating procedure.”

When Jay was asked if Mueller’s grand jury would change the likelihood that President Trump would still fire the special counsel, Sekulow said Trump “is not thinking about” firing Mueller.

"The decision that the president were to make on Bob Mueller is a decision that I'm not involved in, would not be involved in, and, frankly, the president has not raised with me or with our legal team. ... It's speculation."

Speculation, indeed.

One subject Cavuto didn't broach with the Trump attorney was why we should trust him now since he's been exposed as either lying to the press or not being given the correct information to pass along to the press by his client over Don Trump Jr's statement to the press and his father's involvement with it.

On August 1st, I wrote a lengthy post and included a video compilation of Sekulow's many denials that the president had anything to do with Don Jr's statement to the press about meeting with Russian operatives.

"I do want to be clear -- that the president was not involved in the drafting of the statement and did not issue the statement. It came from Donald Trump Jr. So that’s what I can tell you because that’s what we know." "The president didn't sign off on anything." The statement that was released on Saturday, was released by Don Trump Jr., -- the president wasn't involved in that." “So this speculation that’s out there is just incorrect,” he said.

After the Post broke a blockbuster that said Trump dictated Jr's statement, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed the WaPo story during a WH press briefing and said that Trump did help craft his son's statement.



"The president weighed in as any father would based on the limited information that he had," she said.

Since he was so demonstrably wrong, if Sekulow is be allowed to appear as a TV spokesman for Trump, he must answer why he was so wrong when he did his press tour denying what we now know to be true.

A bona fide liar should never be welcome on any cable TV news program and that includes all the Sunday morning talk shows.

Until then, the press should not indulge his presence on our airwaves, Fox News notwithstanding.