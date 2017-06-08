Caroline Heldman On Eric Bolling: 'It Was The Wild West Of Sexual Harassment'

Caroline Heldman, an assistant professor from Occidental College and a frequent Fox News guest, came out and explained to MSNBC's AM Joy the lengths to which suspended Fox News host Eric Bolling--and others--went to try and sex her up.

Heldman says she appeared on Fox News during the years of 2008 -2011, and said the sexual harassment began immediately because "it was part of the culture, it was part of the environment."

She said, "It was definitely something that was accepted" from the top down and she feared retaliation if she spoke out.

Heldman also told Joy Reid that Bill O'Reilly and Woody Fraser also harassed her and others at the Fox News.

She said there were a lot of lower level people, like make-up artists and contract workers, that suffered through this horrendous behavior as well, but rarely said anything because they wanted to keep their jobs. "It was the wild west of sexual harassment."



Heldman singled out executive producer Woody Fraser, who refused to make her a contributor on the network, claiming, "My career at Fox was cut short because I wouldn't sleep with Roger Ailes' right-hand man."

She remarked that Bolling being suspended as soon as these allegations surfaced "is a sign of sure progress."

Heldman explained that she put up with for as long as she did because what she discussed on-air was her life's work and passion and she worked hard to gain the expertise she had and wanted to share that with their audience. When asked if she talked to any others who were harassed and she said they did and often tried to come up with strategies to manage some men and deflect it by making jokes.

Heldman continued, "Pertaining to Eric Bolling, I know of at least one other person who had a very similar experience with him and I hope she speaks up, but if she doesn't, I don't hold it against her, because goodness, if you want to know what victim blaming culture looks like, just go to my Facebook page and read the comments."