Chris Cuomo: 'Fundamental Problem' Is Trump Voters Think Their Feelings Are 'Actually True'

CNN host Chris Cuomo argued on Monday that the "fundamental problem" with President Donald Trump's supporters is they confuse "fact and feeling."

During a panel discussion with a group of six die-hard Trump supporters, CNN co-host Alisyn Camerota asked if the president had helped his cause by attacking Attorney General Jeff Sessions over the Russia investigation.

But each of the supporters found a way to praise Trump for the tactic.

"They're throwing out rabbits, it's called chasing rabbits," one woman wearing a black hat opined. "Throw a rabbit out. Let's all go over here, look at this rabbit so we leave this alone over here."

According to the group, Trump had attacked Session as a ploy to get the media to stop reporting on his son Don's connections to Russians.

Following Camerota's discussion with the Trump voters, Cuomo noticed what he called a "fundamental problem" with their ability to acknowledge facts.

"They're happy with what the president has done with executive orders, with border crossings," Camerota explained. "That's what they want to focus on."

"Right," Cuomo agreed. "I think you have a fundamental problem with this group of people, with the difference between fact and feeling, with what they feel is true vs. what is actually true."

"The likelihood that the one women with the hat [in the group of Trump supporters] says, 'Well, they're throwing rabbits out there to distract,'" Cuomo continued. "And yet, she sees that as a virtue. What does this tell you? This tells you that what the president says matters. And to people who support him, they absorb what he says even though they don't fully comprehend it."

"They think he speaks their language," Camerota replied. "They think they do fully comprehend it, everything that he says. They think that we misinterpret it."

"And 60-plus percent of the people in the country right now say he is not level headed," Cuomo noted as the segment concluded.