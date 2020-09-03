At Least SOME Trump Voters Have Remorse: ‘Voting For Him Helped Kill Over 100,000 Americans’

Former supporters of President Donald Trump faced off against the president’s current fans on a CNN panel on Wednesday.

During a panel discussion, CNN’s Alisyn Camerota spoke to six women who said that they voted for Trump in 2016 — but three of them are switching their vote to Democratic nominee Joe Biden in 2020.

Ann Kupitz said that she is swinging to Biden after first voting for Trump because he was not a “normal politician.”

“The pandemic is when my eyes began to open,” Kupitz explained. “And June 1, when he sent U.S. troops on peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square, that was my cross the line moment.”

“And how do you feel now about your 2016 vote for him?” Camerota wondered.

“I think it’s one of — if not the biggest — mistake I’ve ever made in my life,” Kupitz lamented. “I feel like voting for him helped kill over 100,000 Americans.”

Jessica Freeman agree that the president’s response to COVID-19 has been “abysmal.”

“He’s gone and abandoned the American people,” she observed. “My defining moment is when he said he takes no responsibility. The buck stops with you. You took the job, do the job.”

But Florida voter L.A. Key, who still supports Trump, argued that the pandemic is not the fault of the president.

“When he says it’s not my responsibility, I did not cause this, that is correct,” Key opined. “No one could have done a better job in my opinion. No one.”

Kupitz disagree: “He is the only leader that hasn’t followed the science, the data and the expert’s advice. We have 4% of the world’s population. We should have under 50,000 deaths. We have over 180,000 deaths. That’s not doing a good job.”

Key reacted by casting doubt on the COVID-19 death toll.

“It is a fraction of what they originally said,” she said of CDC statistics.

The CNN host interrupted to note that Key was misrepresenting the CDC numbers.

“Well, we’ll agree to disagree,” Key replied.

“Just to be clear, you don’t agree that 183,000 Americans have died?” Camerota sought to clarify.

“No,” Key said. “Not of COVID. No.”