Rick Santorum: Honeypot Russian Spy Was Just Some Girl, You Know

Rick Santorum doesn't think it's nice to throw around words like "treason" when it comes to Donald Trump committing treason.

Santorum wants to have it both ways: he wants to "support the president" and at the same time not get caught denying what everyone saw on Monday in Helsinki. It can't be done, Rick.

And Alysin Camerota apparently has to have Rick Santorum on her show and punch him, hard, because his CNN paycheck already cleared.

Santorum wanted to waggle his finger at intelligence agency officials who have called Trump blaming America (i.e. his statement on camera the "America was foolish") as akin to treason. Camerota then pointed out the corner into which Santorum had pushed himself:

CAMEROTA: I just have to clarify, you seem to have been comfortable standing next to Vladimir Putin and blaming America? SANTORUM: I’m not comfortable with that! CAMEROTA: That’s what they [intelligence officials] weren’t comfortable with! And they felt that it rose to the level of calling it something to the effect of treason!

Camerota also asked about the photo of him with Maria Butina. Santorum said it was just some woman he didn't know who asked to take a picture with him.

Since Santorum has been out of office since forever, I'm inclined to believe him, unless he had some Russian lobbying connections or we find out his campaign debts were paid off by the NRA. But I'll tell you how it looks and it looks bad.