James Clapper: 'I Question His Fitness To Be In Office'

James Clapper minced no words after Trump's rant in Phoenix. He told Don Lemon that he questioned Trump's fitness for office, and more.

On Don Lemon's show, Clapper observed that it was "interesting to contrast last night's teleprompter Trump performance versus tonight which is, of course, the real Trump, just as it was in the unglued impromptu press conference at Trump Tower."

Lemon picked up on the implications, asking Clapper if he was questioning Trump's fitness.

"Yes, I do," he answered. "I really question his ability to be, his fitness to be in this office and I also am beginning to wonder about his motivation for it. Maybe he is looking for a way out."

Don Lemon was visibly concerned by Clapper's remarks, asking, "You said you were questioning his fitness. There are many people who are saying it. They won't say publicly, they don't have the courage you do maybe after the speech they will now. It will become painfully obvious as it is to most Americans. What should we do?"

Clapper emphasized that Republicans are the key to whatever will happen next, citing Senator Corker's remarks as an example. He pointed out that Corker would not have said what he did "lightly and without forethought."

"I'm hopeful that other similarly thoughtful republicans will reach the point where enough is enough," Clapper added.

Pressed for an explanation of that comment, Clapper pointed to Trump's behavior and divisiveness, along with "the complete intellectual, moral and ethical void that the President of the United States exhibits."

"And how much longer does the country have to borrow a phrase, endure this nightmare?," Clapper concluded.

How much longer indeed? Before the wingers come flying by claiming that James Clapper is a product of a Democratic presidency, let's just note for the record that he has served Republican presidents and Democratic presidents, and is quite possibly one of the most nonpartisan people anyone could look to in this circumstance.

Something broke when Charlottesville happened. For months, Trump has demonstrated his unfitness. But the combination of the evil in Charlottesville along with Trump's celebration of those who committed it has broken a dam in the media. For the better.