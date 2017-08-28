The 'Trump May Be Mental' Caucus Goes Bipartisan

This post is not meant to take mental illness, Alzheimer's, or any other cognitive deficiency lightly. What I do take lightly is the claim that Republicans are "finally" noticing that something ain't quite right with Donald Trump's brain.

Because, really?

I've written at least 20 posts in the past two years about Trump's obvious lack of self-control and mental lashing out, without needing a Republican's permission to do so.

But the fact that Gordon Humphrey, James Clapper, and a host of former office holders have questioned Trump's fitness, and Bob Corker's comments were very carefully crafted so as not to call for an all-out mental fitness exam of Trump, has led outlets like USA Today to declare that the question of whether Trump is "mental" is a bi-partisan concern.

Only if there is a Republican doing the noticing can the media even bring it up.

So now they can.

Debate over Trump's mental health takes off https://t.co/PxBvQhdhfI 55% of respondents said Trump was not stable This explains the other 45% — DNCpeep (@DNCpeep) August 24, 2017

In that article, USA Today links to these past headlines:

Is chronic sleep deprivation impairing President Trump's brain, performance?

Stress, along with poor eating and sleeping habits, can challenge Trump

Will Trump's exercise and eating habits catch up to him as stress mounts?

Because before it became a "bi-partisan" issue, it had to be Trump's sleep habits and diet that were causing "instability."

Now that it's BOTH sides....

Both sides don't need a weatherman to tell you it rained in Houston this weekend, media.

And both sides don't need a Republican to come out against this so-called president's mental incapacity to tell you he's nuts.