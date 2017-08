David Duke, racist cretin, is thrilled.

Thank you President Trump for your honesty & courage to tell the truth about #Charlottesville & condemn the leftist terrorists in BLM/Antifa https://t.co/tTESdV4LP0 — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) August 15, 2017

We have a president of the United States who makes white supremacists proud. Maybe the GOP should give that some thought.

Oh, and here's the transcript of Trump's press conference, if you want to torture yourselves.