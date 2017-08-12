'Unite The Right' Racists Force A State Of Emergency In Virginia

Trump's America is ripe for audacious displays of racial hatred and intolerance, especially when the head racist-in-chief, has embraced the support of those on the alt-Right, also known as the White Supremacist movement.

Today's Charlottesville, Va. #UniteTheRight march is as volatile and disturbing as one might expect. This is not over yet, sadly. However, Trump finally issued a very non-specific tweet condemning the idea of 'hate' in general. He can't upset his über-racist base with any denunciation of their proud day of protest.

We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

Governor McCauliffe, one of the adults at the table, must deal with the powder keg this situation could easily become. Naturally, he called a state of emergency, a metaphor for this entire administration. Is the clash of a well-armed group of White hatemongers and the inevitable counter-protesters what Trump considers #winning?

Governor McAuliffe Statement on Emergency Declaration in Response to Violence in Charlottesville https://t.co/1ec5Ct2xGi — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) August 12, 2017

“At 11:28 a.m., the Virginia State Police contacted me to request a state of emergency and I immediately authorized the declaration. We have maintained close contact with the Virginia State Police, the Virginia National Guard, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, and other state and local officials on the ground in Charlottesville, and I agree that the situation in Charlottesville warrants an emergency declaration by me, in order to aid City and County law enforcement in their efforts to restore public safety and order in the City of Charlottesville and the surrounding area. In the days and weeks leading up to this event, my Administration engaged in extensive planning and preparation to ensure that the rally in Charlottesville could be held in a safe and lawful environment. These preparations included the deployment of a large number of state troopers, as well as the Virginia National Guard for support.

"It is now clear that public safety cannot be safeguarded without additional powers, and that the mostly out-of-state protesters have come to Virginia to endanger our citizens and property. I am disgusted by the hatred, bigotry and violence these protesters have brought to our state over the past 24 hours. The actions I have taken are intended to assist local government and restore public safety.

Representative Steve Cohen (D- TN) called on Trump, who remained oddly silent on the matter. He was in no hurry to condemn the protests in Charlottesville. The Congressman aptly made a comparison between this far-right gathering to Nazi rallies in 1930s