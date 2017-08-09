Evangelical Advisor: ‘God Has Given Trump Authority To Take Out Kim Jong Un'

One of Trump's biggest evangelical supporters, Pastor Robert Jeffress released a statement claiming God has authorized Trump to murder the North Korean leader.

Here's another religious right leader authorizing a Republican president to carry out murder. You'd think these bible thumpers would have read the ten commandments, no?

Here's the full statement.



“When it comes to how we should deal with evil doers, the Bible, in the book of Romans, is very clear: God has endowed rulers full power to use whatever means necessary — including war — to stop evil. In the case of North Korea, God has given Trump authority to take out Kim Jong-Un.



I’m heartened to see that our president — contrary to what we’ve seen with past administrations who have taken, at best, a sheepish stance toward dictators and oppressors — will not tolerate any threat against the American people. When President Trump draws a red line, he will not erase it, move it, or back away from it. Thank God for a President who is serious about protecting our country.”

Jeffress is blessing Trump to take out the leader of another country, that hasn't attacked us, for just making threats, just like Trump has.

So when Jong-un crosses Trump's red line by making another capricious and bogus threat, God has given permission to Trump to go nuclear on North Korea.

This is insane. I do not know of any credible religious leader who would ever sanction murder, ever.

Ruth Graham at Slate writes, "What’s the only thing more frightening than an unstable man with the nuclear codes? A unstable man who is being told that God himself has given his blessing to push the big red button."

David Brody of CBN writes, "Folks, get ready. I've warned for a long time that North Korea was the biggest problem all along. Memo to North Korea: with Trump as president, you really don't want to mess with America. This could get real ugly real soon. Trump won't tolerate this for too much longer."

And by not tolerating, Brody means war.

It was only last year when Pat Robertson told The 700 Club:

"You remember a few years ago ---(I) just had an offhand remark - and I made the suggestion that this guy really wanted us to kill him, so I said 'why don't we go ahead and do it.' It was national headlines - 'Pat Robertson says we should assassinate the president of Venezuela, " he said. "Well, folks. If they'd done it, it would have saved an awful lot of grief to a lot of people"

Trump has surrounded himself with dupes, sycophants and extremists. Don't for one second believe Gen. Kelly has any control over Trump or his nut bag entourage.