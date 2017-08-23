Fox And Friends Abruptly Ends Segment When Patron Holds 'Fox Lies' Sign

By John Amato
2 hours ago by Scarce
On this morning's Fox and Friends, while hosting several "Breakfast in the Blue Grass State" segments in Kentucky, Fox News' Todd Piro got confronted by a man holding a "Fox Lies" sign and they quickly pulled him away and ended the segment.

Fox and Friends goes to many Trump supporting locations for breakfast or lunch to promote Trump's propaganda and this time a Democrat showed up to throw a little shade on their party.

Piro, "All right, let's get right to the debate. Jefferson County where we are, heavy Democrat. Bullitt County, right across the way here, heavy Republican. Going to start with Keith. As a retired educator and a Trump voter --

Patron, "You've got a Democrat right here."

Piro, "All right, all right."

Patron, "This is fake news. This is fake news."

Piro, "We're going -- we're going to wrap this up and we're going to go on off to commercial. Steve and Brian, I'm going to send it on back to you."

Kilmeade, "Yeah, unfortunately -- yeah, we haven't heard him, but I was reading his lips, I know exactly what he meant."

Doocy, "Yeah, we don't know exactly what was going on there, but they felt for, in the best interest of the telecast, we cut away..."

Right. For the best interests of Fox News, you mean.

Fox and Friends loves to promote Trump's false claims that the entire media is "fake news" except Fox, but apparently, they have no stomach for being called that themselves.


