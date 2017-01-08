Fox And Friends Explains The Chaos, Not Chaos At The White House

The three-headed Trump White House propaganda team of Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and sub host Pete Hegseth, led off Fox and Friends by claiming there is no "chaos" at the White House. Then they took five minutes to outline all the chaos we are seeing right in front of our eyes.

Doocy said Gen. Kelly "will impose military discipline on the West Wing and boy do they need it."

Don't Doocy's words spell out how dysfunctional the White House is?

Then Pete Hegseth read off Trump's tweet from yesterday - declaring there is "no WH chaos!"

Highest Stock Market EVER, best economic numbers in years, unemployment lowest in 17 years, wages raising, border secure, S.C.: No WH chaos! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2017

Doocy then pulled out newspaper front pages that mocked Gen. Kelly being brought in to clean up the "chaos."

They played a video clip of Sarah Huckabee Sanders' response to the "chaos" question when she used her kids as a shield. They really loved that.

Ainsley said, "that is a cute response. That shut everyone up, didn't it?"

Then Hegseth took over: "Here is the reality. The so-called mainstream media the D.C. establishment types, the Democrats. the establishment GOP, they keep treating this guy like he's a conventional politician."

No, they are treating him like he's expected to be a normal human being.

"The reality is, he is not. He is an outsider, a disrupter, a businessman. He believes in cost benefit analysis. He looks at the military the same way the American people look at the military. We respect the military. We hold them up. get things done. I'm going to bring in the best of the best in the military to get things done in my White House. This is instincts from a guy who knows how to lead," he said.

Why is Trump bringing in Gen. Kelly if there isn't any chaos, Pete? It's his failure to lead that has caused so much political meltdown since he took office, not because he's an outsider.

(Steve Doocy kept calling Gen. Kelly, John F Kennedy and was corrected by Ainsley.)

Ainsley then listed all the changes that Gen.Kelly will bring to the West Wing since he's a man of discipline and action, because?

Oh, it's so stable. Gotcha!