Sarah Sanders Is Not Press Secretary, She's A Fox News Shill

Sarah Huckabee Sanders was exposed as a liar in the Mueller report.

Now that her "relationship" with the White House press corps is dead and buried, she appeared on "Fox and Friends" Monday morning to lie about April Ryan.

After reading through some of Mueller's reports, last week, CNN's April Ryan used an analogy in describing how the White House should be firing all the incompetent people that Trump has hired, which included Sanders.



April Ryan said the American people can't trust Trump’s mouthpiece, “She outright lied, and the people, the American people, can't trust her. They can't trust what's said from the president's mouthpiece, spokesperson, from the people's house.

Ryan continued. "When there is a lack of credibility there, you have to start and start lopping the heads off. It’s 'Fire Me Thursday’ or 'Fire Me Good Friday.' She needs to go."

Clearly, April Ryan wasn't suggesting that Sarah Huckabee Sanders be led to the guillotine Marie Antoinette style and have her head cut off. But that is what Sanders and her father Mike Huckabee are peddling to defend her lying lies.

Sanders told Trump's favorite morning show, “I have had reporters say a lot of things about me. They’ve said I should be choked. I should deserve a lifetime of harassment, but certainly never had anybody say I should be decapitated.”

Normally I would be saying this is too much even for Trump surrogates, but that is not the case since facts and reality do not apply to Trump and his propaganda exporters.

There are no boundaries for their contempt of the truth. Much of what Trump's surrogates do is take any negative comment from there political rivals and twist them into something they are not, something ugly, something that will rile up their base.

I hate to call her a Press Secretary since she refuses to hold hardly any White House press briefings. In actuality, all she is is another paid Fox News host type shill for Trump.