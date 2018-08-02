Sarah Sanders 'Beer And Wine' Excuse Proves She's Destroying White House Briefings

After Donald Trump claimed Americans need ID to purchase groceries to a rally in Florida, Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended that lie by using legal restrictions on alcohol as proof ID is required to buy a loaf of bread.

Her performance during Wednesday's White House press briefing is evidence that she hates her job and the Trump administration is attempting to destroy the function completely.

She's now resorting to cutting down reporters questions to one apiece before cutting them off, giving short answers and making believe she's pressed for time to keep the line moving for friendlier asks.

Because of Donald Trump's untruthfulness, Sanders is in a position of trying to defend outright lies on a daily basis and by covering for Trump's purposeful missteps, her temperament has become nasty.

After telling the press that even if 10 people are voting illegally, the government should stop it to defend Trump's horrendous voter ID law claims, she was then grilled over #TrumpGroceryStores tantrum when he told his crazed rallygoers, "If you go out and you want to buy groceries, you need a picture on a card, you need ID. You go out, you want to buy anything, you need ID, you need your picture.”

That of course is ridiculous and here's how SHS handled the press.

Q When was the last time the President went to a grocery store? MS. SANDERS: I’m not sure. I’m not sure why that matters, either. Major, go ahead. (Sanders tried to move on from the question) Q Well, because of what he said last night. Because he said you need an — Q He said last night that you need an ID to buy — Q You go to the grocery store; I go to a grocery store. I’ve never had to show an ID to buy my groceries. MS. SANDERS: I’ve been a lot lately, actually. Q I’ve never had to show an ID when I go to buy groceries. Most people don’t.

↓ Story continues below ↓ MS. SANDERS: Certainly if you go to a grocery store and you buy beer and wine, you’re certainly going to show your ID. I don’t think that — Q Is that what the President, who doesn’t drink, meant? MS. SANDERS: He’s not saying every time he went in. He said when “you” go to the grocery story. I’m pretty sure that everybody in here who’s been to a grocery store and has purchased beer or wine has probably had to show their ID. If they didn’t, then that’s probably a problem with the grocery store. Major, go ahead.

This is reprehensible. She taken gaslighting a topic to a new level here. Buying alcohol is illegal unless you're a certain age and store owners get in trouble for not verifying your age, but Trump did not even mean that when he spoke to his crazed rallygoers.

I tweeted this watching her yesterday.

Watching the WH presser, it’s obvious @PressSec hates her job. She’s mean and scowls at the press, while she cuts them off throughout. — JohnAmato (@JohnAmato) August 1, 2018

President Obama's press briefings were much longer on a whole with Josh Earnest answering questions on average over an hour. Sean Spicer even averaged 43 minutes, but SHS is running away many times in around twenty minutes.

She held less than five briefings in July. Trump and Pence never give interviews to credible news services any longer except on very rare occasions.

Press blackouts are a norm now under the Trump administration because of all the deceptions they pass off as reality. When they do talk, it's to tell us we need voter ID laws because picture IDs are required to buy cheese at any market.

