Fox & Friends Lies: Inflates Stock Market Gains Under Trump

Fox and Friends was so giddy at the thought of the Dow Jones Industrial Average reaching 22,000 that they lied about the actual DOW numbers when Trump took office.

During their opening segment, they turned to the economy and co-host Pete Hegseth said, "Nobody would have thought six months ago the DOW would be at 22K, or potential 22K which it may reach today."

Clayton Morris, sub-host immediately chimed in, "Think about this, 22,000 - when [Trump] took office six months ago, 16,000 was sort of unheard of at that time."

That's a lie. A bald-faced lie.

Reality check: On January, 20th 2017, the DOW closed at 19,827.25. Which rounded up would be 20,000.

That's a far cry from the 16,000 Morris claimed it was at the time of Trump's inauguration.

Why the lies? It's very simple. They are all trying to cover for Trump's nightmare first six months as president by taking credit for Obama's job creation and market growth.

I've talked with a high-level Wall Street analysis/money manager who told me the belief on The Street was that even Trump couldn't slow the stock market run when he took office so they were all calm and poised to continue as if they Obama was still in office.

When President Obama won the presidency, during the global financial collapse, the DOW bottomed out: "The Dow climbed to 9,034.69 on January 2, 2009, before screeching down to 6,594.44 on March 5, 2009.

As the market climbed its way back, the stock market TV propaganda arm (CNBC/FBN) of the GOP constantly attacked the growth as phony and predicted a catastrophe based on high inflation, the FED -- you name it.

When jobs began to come back they then cited newly created stats to cancel out the gains and attacked the unemployment numbers that we've used for decades as fraudulent.

During the campaign, Trump called Obama's under 5% unemployment rate a sham and even said unemployment was as high as 42 %.

"Don’t believe those phony numbers when you hear 4.9 and 5 percent unemployment. The number is probably 28-29 as high as 35. In fact, I even heard recently the number may be as high as 42%. Do you think we’d have a gathering like? If we had 5% unemployment, do you think we’d have gatherings like this?,” Trump said.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Now, of course, they are reveling in the numbers they attacked Obama for.

Liars and hypocrites, all of them.