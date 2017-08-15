Fox News' Jesse Watters: Trump Was 'Brave And Honest' During Batsh*t Presser

Jesse Watters, co-host of The Five, opened the show by playing clips from Trump's batsh*t and very destructive impromptu presser conference and then described the president as being "brave and honest."

I kid you not.

How despicable do you have to be to utter those word after watching Trump defend white supremacists and anti-Semites yesterday?

Watters opened the show, "President Trump has taken fire from critics on the left and the right for three days over his initial response to the white nationalist violence in Charlottesville on Saturday. Today he fired back in a combative news conference at Trump Tower."

And so he did, only he became the official spokesperson for the white supremacy movement in America.

Fox News played a clip of an angry Trump yelling "fake news" at an off camera Jim Acosta as he blamed the left as much as the right for the violence at the neo-Nazi protest.

After the clip ended, Watters said, "He didn't stop there."

Cut to Trump presser defending the very innocent and nice anti-Semites and KKK members.

"There were people protesting very quietly, the taking down of the statue of Robert E Lee. I'm sure in that group there were some bad ones, the following day it looked like they had some rough, bad people. neo-Nazi, white nationalists, whatever you want to call them, " Trump said. He continued, ""But you had a lot of people in that group that were there to innocently protest and very legally protest. I don't know if you know, they had a permit. the other group didn't have a permit. I only tell you this, there are two sides to a story"

After the clip ended, Jesse turned to Kimberly Guilfoyle and said, "Okay, KG, very brave and honest press conference, really pulled no punches."

Is Watters trying to get a job in the Trump administration? There are a lot of words that could be used to describe Trump's unhinged press conference, 'brave and honest' are not two of them.

This is a prime example of surrogates using 'alternative facts' to defend Trump from his insane ravings.

Throughout the first half of the broadcast, Watters constantly interrupted the other panel members to interject 'Trump defensism.'

Dana Perino got really mad that he wouldn't let her finish her thoughts.

At least some Fox News hosts and personalities were as shocked as the rest of us were.