Fox News' Katherine Timpf: What Trump Said About Charlottesville Was 'Disgusting'

A co-host of "Fox News Specialists" thought Trump's disgusting new remarks about the violence in Charlottesville was so "disgusting" she couldn't wrap her head around it and wondered if it was even "real life."

Eboni Williams was blunt yesterday in her rebuke of Trump's initial comments on Charlottesville, when she called Trump a coward and had the same feelings.

She passed to Guy Benson, a solid Trump defender and he couldn't even muster much of a defense for the president.

Benson said, "Where he really lost me was when he was saying and objecting, saying there were some fine people in that protest in Charlottesville on the alt-right -- but this was a white nationalist rally. They were chanting things like 'Jews will not replace us.' There is nothing good about that."

But it was Timpf, a libertarian who captured the moment the best on the show.

Kat said, "It's honestly crazy for me to have to comment on this right now because I'm still in the phase where I'm wondering if it was actually real life, what I just watched."

"It was one of the biggest messes that I've seen. I can't believe it happened."

She went off on Trump for saying he needed to wait forty eight hours for the facts before commenting because as she said, "That's something he has never done before."

Kat continued, "It shouldn't be a bold statement to say 'yes, a gathering full of white supremacist Nazis doesn't have good people in it. Those are all bad people, period."

"And the fact that that's controversial, makes me want to , I don't know if I should just laugh so I ...I have like too much eye makeup on to start crying right now. It's disgusting."

It was a disgusting performance by Trump.