Nicolle Wallace: If Cabinet Doesn't Resign Today, They're 'Forever Tainted'

Quite an opening segment on Morning Joe today, as Nicolle Wallace called the Republican party to task, and said cabinet members should resign.

“If they don’t resign en masse this morning, they’re forever tainted with the stench of what he did yesterday,” she said.

“That ship has long sailed, where any one of them can justify to outside audiences that they stay because the threats to our nation are so grave … I guess that was one thing when he was simply talking about grabbing women between the legs.”

She went on:

“But he’s now given safe harbor to Nazis, to white supremacists, what he’s done now is something you can’t put back in the toothpaste tube,” she said.

“He’s so disgraced not just the Republican party, but the country. People with kids can’t watch T.V. with their kids anymore. I was on a Jet Blue plane, my son said, ‘Mommy, why did they drive into a crowd full of people?’ and I said sometimes good guys get hurt fighting the villains.

"There are not two sides in this. There are hideous, hateful enemies of America, enemies of freedom and there were people exercising their free speech, but he’s a disgrace.”