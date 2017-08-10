Jeffrey Lord Is Finally Fired From CNN

Jeffrey Lord finally sent the one tweet that pushed CNN to fire him. Thank God. From calling the KKK a "leftist organization" to comparing Trump to MLK to comparing the KKK to the Congressional Black Caucus.

Jeffrey Lord is truly awful and it is great that CNN finally decided to let him go. So what, exactly, got him fired?

This tweet:

Sieg Heil! — Jeff Lord (@realJeffreyLord) August 10, 2017

For those who don't speak Nazi, this phrase is a victory salute used originally by Nazis at political rallies, typically said while the arm is outstretched straight forward...you know, the Nazi salute.

Lord refuses to back down, telling CNN:

"Why would I delete something that mocks the Fascists at Media Matters Fascists?" Later, in a telephone interview with CNN, Lord said, "I think these people are very dangerous. They run around bullying people, bullying advertisers to take people off the air. I'm mocking people who are posing a serious threat to the American free press. That's what I'm mocking."

Yeah, that's not how it works.

CNN statement: "Nazi salutes are indefensible. Jeffrey Lord is no longer with the network." https://t.co/xwFYTSF8o3 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 10, 2017

TBH, I don't really care why CNN fired Jeffrey Lord. I'd like to know why they ever had him on in the first place. — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) August 10, 2017

Anne Frank Center came for Lord as well:

GOOD RIDDANCE, JEFFREY LORD. We commend @CNN for firing @POTUS defender Lord for using Nazi salute on Twitter. Our full statement: pic.twitter.com/jmzHJamd35 — Anne Frank Center (@AnneFrankCenter) August 10, 2017

And my favorite tweet of all:

Just talked to @realJeffreyLord. He was in his CNN town car on way from Harrisburg, PA to NYC when he got the call. The car turned around. — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) August 10, 2017

I kind of wish the car had just left him at the closest gas station so he could take an Uber home. Bye, Felicia!