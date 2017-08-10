Jeffrey Lord Is Finally Fired From CNN
Jeffrey Lord finally sent the one tweet that pushed CNN to fire him. Thank God. From calling the KKK a "leftist organization" to comparing Trump to MLK to comparing the KKK to the Congressional Black Caucus.
Jeffrey Lord is truly awful and it is great that CNN finally decided to let him go. So what, exactly, got him fired?
This tweet:
For those who don't speak Nazi, this phrase is a victory salute used originally by Nazis at political rallies, typically said while the arm is outstretched straight forward...you know, the Nazi salute.
Lord refuses to back down, telling CNN:
"Why would I delete something that mocks the Fascists at Media Matters Fascists?" Later, in a telephone interview with CNN, Lord said, "I think these people are very dangerous. They run around bullying people, bullying advertisers to take people off the air. I'm mocking people who are posing a serious threat to the American free press. That's what I'm mocking."
Yeah, that's not how it works.
Anne Frank Center came for Lord as well:
And my favorite tweet of all:
I kind of wish the car had just left him at the closest gas station so he could take an Uber home. Bye, Felicia!
