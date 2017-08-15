Jim Acosta: We Saw Trump's True Colors: White Hoods And Swastikas

Jim Acosta was front and center at today's absolutely horrific press conference and his interview with Don Lemon directly following was pretty straight forward: Trump showed his true colors.

Lemon: Jim, I don't know how you do it. I mean --

Acosta: Yeah.

Lemon: What was that go back and have an elementary history lesson.

Acosta: It was disturbing, Don. I think we saw the President's true colors today. I'm not sure they were red, white, and blue. The White House put out some talking points tonight. This is what they say: The President was entirely correct, both sides of the violence in Charlottesville acted inappropriately and bear some responsibility, there's another one that says he has been a voice for unity and calm. This is Alice in Wonderland stuff. How the White House can put out talking points saying the President was in the right here...is just, it's baffling. It's strange. But they are right in one respect - he has united the country - against the views that he espoused today, which were right there on the edge of White Nationalism.

Lemon: I was watching today with my colleagues here at CNN and listening to you trying to get in and him saying again, disparaging things about the media.

Acosta: Right.