Katrina Pierson: 'Slavery Is Good History'

Katrina Pierson, a top Trump surrogate during the 2016 presidential campaign compared removing Confederate statues to ISIS and told Fox and Friends that slavery was "good history" for America.

This is a low point in a malformed debate made by Trump and his supporters trying to justify his cancerous Charlottesville press conference.

F&F's co-host Ainsley Earhardt led a debate about the future of Confederate status in America and asked if Speaker Ryan will join Nancy Pelosi to take down "confederate monuments that are in the halls of Congress?"

Katrina Pierson responded by saying only ISIS does that type of thing and then began descending down a blackened path saying, "Americans actually love their history, their culture, good and bad, because it helps them learn and it helps keep people educated about why America is so great to begin with."

Stay with me.

Wendy Osefo was there to debate her and did not foresee where Pierson began on her malignant journey.

After Ainsley promoted a new poll supporting keeping the monuments where they are, Osefo gave Fox News viewers a history lesson.

Osefo said, "Confederate monuments came after the South lost the war. Six hundred and fifty thousand people died and the southerners were considered treasonous. On top of that, this sprung up after December 1865 when the Ku Klux Klan actually was trying to revolt against black local power that came about during the Restructionist era. So this is not a symbol of patriotism."

"This is a symbol of hatred and division. And while it is a piece of American history, it's not necessarily the good part of American history. It's actually nefarious. So it doesn't deserve a place on state grounds. It deserves a place in museums," she said.

Pierson, "It absolutely deserves a place, because bad history is still good history for this country --

Osefo, "Slavery is good history?

Pierson, "-- considering where we are today, where we are today. Absolutely.

Osefo, "Slavery is good history? Absolutely. Oh, wow.

Pierson, "During those times, during those times -- think about this for a second. Where would we be today if not for that Civil War? How would our children even know --

Osefo, "Where would we be without slavery? Are you serious? Do you hear what you're saying?

Pierson, "How would our children even know how special and how wonderful this country is that we can even be having this discussion today?

Osefo, "How special slavery is? You know how many people died?"

Katrina, "The people that founded this country were slave owners --"

Ainsley had a tough time trying to stop Pierson from talking and had to repeatedly interrupt her to do so.

Finally Osefo had enough and told Pierson, "You're completely out of line. You came on national TV and said slavery was okay?"

Any sane American can think of a history that doesn't contain slavery, where the south didn't secede from the country and embark on a brutal and bloody four year war that killed over 600,000 Americans.

I think the country would have been well served not to be shaped without all the hatred that followed the end of the war and the racism that followed.

Pierson's defense of Trump revolved around touting the idea that slavery was great in the end because it caused a civil war and now everything is just dandy.

Thanks so much for these imbeciles, Donald.