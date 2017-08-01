Leaked Audio Shows Kushner Has 'Sarah Palin Level' Of Competence

Maybe Donald Trump's son-in-law is just stupid.

Wired Magazine has leaked audio of remarks Jared Kushner gave to a group of congressional interns as part of a summer series. (The audio was leaked after an event organizer lectured the group on "trust" and not leaking, which is also on the leaked audio, naturally.)

Amazing. Kushner gives off-the-record talk to congressional interns, who are warned not to leak. They do anyway. https://t.co/HCq7e621S2 pic.twitter.com/9K0kE9XIih — Andrew Das (@AndrewDasNYT) August 1, 2017

I can't fully explain how stupid Jared Kushner appears in this audio. He is at a Sarah Palin level of incompetence, and equally gifted to the "Alaska Governor who quit" in tossing that word salad:

Everyone finds an issue, that 'you have to understand what they did then' and 'you have to understand that they did this.' But how does that help us get peace? Let's not focus on that. We don’t want a history lesson. We’ve read enough books. Let’s focus on: How do you come up with a conclusion to the situation?" He then goes on to lament the press's treatment of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a family friend who he's known since childhood. Kushner's dismissal of the nuances of the conflict has already been an issue. Last month, when Kushner met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, a Palestinian official told Haaretz that Kushner "sounded like Netanyahu's advisers and not like fair arbiters" and that they were "greatly disappointed" after the meeting. Abbas himself was "reportedly furious." Finally, Kushner closed with the following statement of reassurance: "So, what do we offer that's unique? I don’t know … I’m sure everyone that’s tried this has been unique in some ways, but again we’re trying to follow very logically. We're thinking about what the right end state is. And we’re trying to work with the parties very quietly to see if there's a solution. And there may be no solution, but it’s one of the problem sets that the president asked us to focus on. So we’re going to focus on it and try to come to the right conclusion in the near future."

The royal "we" has been given more than one "problem set" by the president! And guess what? For family members, Donald J. Trump Sr. grades on a curve. But you knew that.

PS. Kudos to Mad Magazine.