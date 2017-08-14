Mike Pence Trying To 'Thread A Needle' And It's Not Working

Pence thinks unwavering loyalty to Donald Trump will build him a path to a respectable White House of his own.

Yeah.

The Morning Joe panel has had it with Pence's sucking up to everything Donald Trump does. The excuse making is so ingenuine, everyone can see it's an act to keep Donald and his meat puppets happy.

Mike Pence named the KKK and neo-Nazi groups by name in his denunciation of violence, but he also stands up for Trump.

He always stands up for Trump.

And then he also plays the "yeah but" nonsense against "other groups" using violence in protests, and of course, blames the media for focussing too much on What Donald Trump is saying. Peter Alexander pushed back, noting that he was quoting Orrin Hatch, not speaking as a reporter about Trump.

The Morning Joe panel has had it with Pence. Willie Geist noted it was a "strained interview" with Peter Alexander.

Rick Tyler said, "It's unbelieveable. Mr. Vice-President, when was the last time peaceful protestors showed up in full body-armor, with shields and clubs, obviously, to beat people? I don't remember Dr. King doing that. These denials, keep going on and on, I'll quote the mayor of Charlottesville: 'When you dance with the Devil, the Devil has an influence on you, not the other way around."

Willie Geist asked Tyler if he thinks what Pence says are actually his views.

"I don't," said Tyler, "I think he's trying to thread a needle, but I'm tired of it."

Harold Ford Jr. points out that Pence has been lied to by the Trump people about Flynn, Comey, and Don Jr. Why would they value Pence as a team player?

Why would anybody?