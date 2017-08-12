Pretty Please? Sheriff Joe Arpaio Hints To Trump He'd Like A Pardon

Via Politico:

Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was found guilty in late July of contempt of court after failing to stop racial profiling practices, said he would accept a pardon from President Donald Trump. “Whatever the president wants me to do, I would support him,” Arpaio said to his state’s largest paper, The Arizona Republic, earlier this week. “If he needs help with anything, of course I’m going to help him.”

Aww, that's so nice!

Arpaio said he's not sure Trump knows of his impending sentence and said, "I'm not going to ask him."

Seems like it would please Trump's ever-dwindling base. On the other hand, Trump does have a habit of throwing supporters away like used tissues. I guess we'll find out soon!