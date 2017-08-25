Hiding Behind A Hurricane, Trump Pardons Sheriff Joe Arpaio
Are you old enough to remember how concerned Republicans were about the "rule of new" in regard to a president's testimony about a blowjob in a civil case?
UPDATE:
Via PuenteAZ:
In pardoning Arpaio, Trump has lost all legitimacy.
After Charlottesville, Trump came to Phoenix to solidify himself as a white supremacist candidate. Convicted Sheriff Arpaio should be tried for much more than contempt of court. His Sheriffs killed Marty Atencio in his jail, kept humans in an outdoor tent city he called his own concentration camp, and he said he was proud to be called kkk.
A Sheriff who claims pride in being called kkk is who Trump sees as a 'great American patriot.' Equipping armed vigilantes with ski masks and the conducting worst racial profiling DOJ investigators ever witnessed is what trump calls, 'just doing his job.'
Everyone in this country should be extremely alarmed by Trump's decision to pardon Arpaio.
Tonight Trump sent a clear message that it's ok to break the law as long as its to further a white supremacist agenda.
Our message is that white supremacy will not be pardoned. We will stand in defiance of Trump's hate and in protection of our communities like we had to for the past twenty plus years under Arpaio.
Both the President and the convicted Sheriff will be remembered as stains on this country's history.
Puente will be holding a press conference at 6:30 local time and livestreaming on Facebook. You can also make a donation to them from their Facebook page.
