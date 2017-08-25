Hiding Behind A Hurricane, Trump Pardons Sheriff Joe Arpaio

Are you old enough to remember how concerned Republicans were about the "rule of new" in regard to a president's testimony about a blowjob in a civil case?

Good times!

This pardon is contrary to DOJ guidelines, unsurprisingly. Pure politics. Wonder what the pardon attorney's official recommendation was. https://t.co/jErRZiJnxy — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) August 26, 2017

Congrats to @AZDemParty, which can use the Arpaio pardon to turn out Latinos from here to eternity. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 26, 2017

Transgender Ban & Arpaio pardon on the same day, hiding behind the news of Hurricane Harvey. @realDonaldTrump is a hateful, cowardly menace. https://t.co/u2NxsXMYXi — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) August 26, 2017

UPDATE:

Via PuenteAZ:

Everyone in this country should be extremely alarmed by Trump's decision to pardon Arpaio.

Tonight Trump sent a clear message that it's ok to break the law as long as its to further a white supremacist agenda.

Our message is that white supremacy will not be pardoned. We will stand in defiance of Trump's hate and in protection of our communities like we had to for the past twenty plus years under Arpaio. Both the President and the convicted Sheriff will be remembered as stains on this country's history.

Puente will be holding a press conference at 6:30 local time and livestreaming on Facebook. You can also make a donation to them from their Facebook page.