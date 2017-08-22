Take The Poll: Will Trump Pardon Sheriff Joe Arpaio Tonight In Arizona?

Last week Fox News reported that President Trump is considering pardoning his good xenophobic pal Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

For some weird reason Trump flew to Arizona today host a Trump style rally for his adoring fans. Even Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is skipping this event and will only meet Trump on the tarmac.

To me, after his cancerous Charlottesville presser, it appears Trump needed hugs and kisses from his sycophants.

It makes no sense at all for Trump to do an ego-driven, rabble-rousing, media-attacking speech at this point in his presidency.

With his "forever war" Afghanistan address last night, the press is actually talking about something other than Trump's neo-Nazi approved press conference.

Will Trump Pardon Sheriff Joe Arpaio?

Phoenix's mayor wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post and has explicitly said Trump should not be in his city.

America is hurting. And it is hurting largely because Trump has doused racial tensions with gasoline. With his planned visit to Phoenix on Tuesday, I fear the president may be looking to light a match.That’s why I asked the president to delay his visit. It’s time to let cooler heads prevail and begin the healing process. Let’s be clear: A pardon of Arpaio can be viewed only as a presidential endorsement of the lawlessness and discrimination that terrorized Phoenix’s Latino community. Choosing to announce it in Phoenix — especially in the wake of Charlottesville — would add insult to very serious injury and would reveal that the president’s true intent is to further divide our nation.

Like me, Jennifer Rubin asks, "Why Arizona, why now?

Trump’s choice to go to Arizona for a campaign-style rally is bizarre, even for him. It is now when he should be reassuring the country that he’s mentally and emotionally fit to lead. Americans are entitled to question the judgment of a president who just days ago was repeating (approvingly!) a known hoax about Gen. John J. Pershing committing war crimes against Muslim rebels. A demonstration of maturity and sobriety would seem to be in order.

Now, Jenifer. Calling for "maturity and sobriety is asking a lot from this commander in chief.