Joe Arpaio Running Again For Maricopa County Sheriff

He'll likely face a primary challenger and then lose, provided sensical Arizonans turn out to vote.
By Frances Langum
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
Pardoned by Trump criminal and racist Joe Arpaio, 89, is running again for Maricopa County Sheriff.

Don't use words like "controversial" to describe him. He's a full-on bigot birther and torturer who was convicted of criminal contempt in 2017 and pardoned by Trump in 2018 (telegraphing to everyone in the Trump-Russia universe what he COULD do for ya).

I'm with the man on the street who said: "I think it's foolish and he's trying to ride the last gasp of this whole Trumpism situation and it's not going to work."

A scathing op-ed at AZCentral says, "I don't know if Arpaio can "Make Maricopa County Safe Again". But his decision to run for sheriff virtually ensures it'll be safe for Democrat Paul Penzone."


