Joe Arpaio Running Again For Maricopa County Sheriff

Pardoned by Trump criminal and racist Joe Arpaio, 89, is running again for Maricopa County Sheriff.

Don't use words like "controversial" to describe him. He's a full-on bigot birther and torturer who was convicted of criminal contempt in 2017 and pardoned by Trump in 2018 (telegraphing to everyone in the Trump-Russia universe what he COULD do for ya).

I'm with the man on the street who said: "I think it's foolish and he's trying to ride the last gasp of this whole Trumpism situation and it's not going to work."

For Democrats hoping AZ will emerge as a backup plan to WI in the 2020 Electoral College could there be more a Christmas in August than Arpaio serving as a turnout magnet for Latinos and white liberals in Maricopa County, where new polls already show Trump approval underwater? https://t.co/5YwpkqgGHm — Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) August 26, 2019

A scathing op-ed at AZCentral says, "I don't know if Arpaio can "Make Maricopa County Safe Again". But his decision to run for sheriff virtually ensures it'll be safe for Democrat Paul Penzone."