Trump Considering Pardoning Sheriff Joe Arapaio

On Monday, Fox News reported that president Trump is seriously considering a pardon for anti-immigration zealot Joe Arpaio after he was convicted of "criminal contempt of court, a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail."

As soon as the verdict came down, the alt right - white supremacy movement voiced their outrage over the conviction and demanded Trump pardon the embattled Arizona sheriff.

MMFA:

When news of Arpaio’s conviction was revealed, fringe media outlets decried the trial and verdict, and urged Trump to pardon the former sheriff. Jerome Corsi of conspiracy theory outlet Infowars wrote that Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions “must help Sheriff Arpaio,” calling the trial a “travesty of justice” and asking whether Trump and Sessions would “continue to stand by watching.” Additionally, Infowars host David Knight, in a video titled “Pres. Trump, Pardon Sheriff Joe: ‘Guilty’ Of Defying Sanctuary Judge,” said that Arpaio “needs to be pardoned by the Trump administration or the Trump administration will be exposed to massive hypocrisy for allowing someone to go to jail for implementing the very policies that they’re talking about now.” Andrew Anglinof the neo-Nazi blog The Daily Stormer called Arpaio’s conviction “a blatant crucifixion of a man who stood up to the Obama agenda of ‘America for everyone from anywhere as long as they are not white'” and wrote that “Trump should pardon him.” Another neo-Nazi blog, Infostormer, claimed Arpaio had “been convicted of a crime simply because he was enforcing immigration laws,” adding “regardless of what happens, Donald Trump should pardon him.”

Trump backed up Fox News' reporting by retweeting a F&F tweet:

FOX NEWS EXCLUSIVE: President Trump 'seriously considering' a pardon for ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio https://t.co/Rgw8l7i9Xl — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 14, 2017

This appears to be in the works and it's definitely sickening.

Trump ran on trying to restore 'law and order' (We already had law and order), but apparently his 'law and order' means HIS pals get pardoned while YOU go to jail.

It's also a nod to Trump's racist base of supporters, who he probably believes he owes a bone after bowing to pressure and finally naming them "evil" (wink, wink) on Monday.