Rick Wilson Calls Conservative CNN Bobblehead 'Weapons Grade Stupid' About Korea Crisis

GOP strategist Rick Wilson ripped into Ben Ferguson in a clash over Trump’s recent threat to North Korea.

Ferguson thought Trump was justified for threatening to unleash “fire and fury” on North Korea if they continued to threaten the United States.

Wilson, a never-Trumper, said Ferguson’s ignorance about Korea was “utterly staggering.”

“That was some weapons grade stupidity right there,” Wilson said.

“The deterrence model is this: you say to another country, if you hit me with nuclear weapons, I will respond. Therefore, neither country does it. You don’t say, if you talk bad about me, if you threaten me, I could respond with fire and fury.”

But Ferguson insisted the past 8 years of “kumbaya” diplomacy had been a failure.

I dunno. Has anyone gotten blown up yet? Seems like a success to me.