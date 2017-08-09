Rick Wilson Calls Conservative CNN Bobblehead 'Weapons Grade Stupid' About Korea Crisis

By Susie Madrak
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

GOP strategist Rick Wilson ripped into Ben Ferguson in a clash over Trump’s recent threat to North Korea.

Ferguson thought Trump was justified for threatening to unleash “fire and fury” on North Korea if they continued to threaten the United States.

Wilson, a never-Trumper, said Ferguson’s ignorance about Korea was “utterly staggering.”

“That was some weapons grade stupidity right there,” Wilson said.

“The deterrence model is this: you say to another country, if you hit me with nuclear weapons, I will respond. Therefore, neither country does it. You don’t say, if you talk bad about me, if you threaten me, I could respond with fire and fury.”

But Ferguson insisted the past 8 years of “kumbaya” diplomacy had been a failure.

I dunno. Has anyone gotten blown up yet? Seems like a success to me.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV