Right Wisconsin Blogger Sinks Into Faux Outrage Over Pussy Hats

The Wisconsin State Fair is a wonderful time of year. The sound of many bands, the lights of many rides, cream puffs, deep fried cheese curds - well, deep fried anything...on a stick.

It's also the time for right wing faux outrage and hypocrisy.

Late last night, I was advised that James "Wiggy" Wigderson, newly installed editor of the now Charlie Sykes-less Right Wisconsin blogsite, was going to do a faux outrage piece about Wisconsin Democrats selling pussy hats at their booth at the State Fair. So I wrote up a quick piece for it on Cog Dis, well before Wiggy got his post out.

But now I see I made a rookie mistake and forgot that when it comes to the right wing and faux outrage, there's more. There's always more.

Wiggy's post was actually much, much worse than I had anticipated.

Oh sure, there was the expected faux outrage, but then Wiggy boldly lied about not getting any response from the Democrats. If they didn't respond, how was I able to write about it before he got his post out? Pure and utter bullshit there.

But the thing that really burnt my cheese curds was this (emphasis mine):

“Pussy hats,” or “pussyhats,” first made their appearance at the Women’s March to protest President Donald Trump. The pink knitted hats were in response to a recording of a private conversation in 2015 in which Trump said that women would allow him to “grab them by the pussy.” Since then they have become a popular symbolic gesture at leftwing events.

Would allow? Would allow?

He's implying that women gave their consent to be sexually assaulted by Trump! What's next, that the women really wanted it? That they shouldn't dress so slutty? Is this what he said when one of his favorite state representatives was arrested, charged and convicted of sexual assault? Dafuq?!

The actual transcripts from that conversation show that there is no ambiguity about whether there was consent:



↓ Story continues below ↓ Trump: Yeah, that’s her. With the gold. I better use some Tic Tacs just in case I start kissing her. You know, I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Bush: Whatever you want. Trump: Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything.

The remaining question is why is Wiggy pretending to be so upset about a knit cap? It's a clever bit of punnery meant to empower women and counter the right wing's dismissal of sexual assault like it's no big deal:

We love the clever wordplay of “pussyhat” and “pussycat,” but yes, “pussy” is also a derogatory term for female genitalia. We chose this loaded word for our project because we want to reclaim the term as a means of empowerment. In this day and age, if we have pussies we are assigned the gender of “woman.” Women, whether transgender or cisgender, are mistreated in this society. In order to get fair treatment, the answer is not to take away our pussies, the answer is not to deny our femaleness and femininity, the answer is to demand fair treatment. A woman’s body is her own. We are honoring this truth and standing up for our rights.

Or maybe I'm just being unfair to Wiggy. Maybe he once saw a vagina with ears and was traumatized by it.

Nah, he's just a dumb ass, really.