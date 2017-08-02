Seth Rich Investigation Funder Is Just A Nice Guy Trying To Help

By Susie Madrak
If you've been following the news of the past day, you already know Fox News contributor Rod Wheeler filed a lawsuit alleging Fox News and the White House coordinated a fake news story about murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich, turning it into a massive plot to attack Hillary Clinton.

Ed Butowsky is the guy who hired Wheeler to investigate Rich’s murder and is named in the lawsuit. He appeared on CNN last night to answer questions about the allegations, and Chris Cuomo became impatient with his evasions.

Butowsky denied coordinating with the White House on the Fox story, said that private investigator Wheeler was broke, looking for money and wanted a job in the Trump administrations.

He also refused to tell Cuomo where he got the original tip alleging that the murder was connected to Wikileaks.

No real straight answers, just bluster and smoke. Who you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes?


