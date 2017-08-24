South Carolina Man Complains About 'Martin Luther Coon Street' During Press Conference

Russell Walker filed a lawsuit in York SC, demanding confederate flags be returned to the main courtroom @SpecNewsCLT pic.twitter.com/MVDYSEBIEe — Yoojin Cho (@Yoojin_Cho) August 24, 2017

This man wanted the confederate flag to hang in state courtrooms. His lawsuit was dismissed.

"I don't believe [the confederate flag] is a symbol of racism. I don't believe it's a symbol of slavery," South Carolina resident Russell Walker told reporters at the courthouse.

"Hey, I go down the street I see Martin Luther Coon -- I shouldn't say that. I mean, Martin Luther King," he explained.

Digging in deeper, he asked, "Should I insist they rip the street signs down that say Martin Luther King Street or the rest of that stuff?"

Maybe, just maybe, you should shut your mouth and quit pretending you aren't a racist, Mr. Walker.

Wow.