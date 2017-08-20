Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

The Frankenstein's monster that is Donald J. Trump appears to have awoken the Villagers.

Despite the fact that there were a whole bunch of us putting out warning after warning that there were bad things happening in that lab, dangerous things, did they listen to us? Nope.

When we warned ten, fifteen, twenty years ago that there was a laboratory in existence in which they were testing potentially harmful ideas that could do real damage, did they listen to us? Nope.

When we warned that they were ignoring their responsibility to make sure the lab was safe and that the people allowed to enter the lab were fully qualified, did they listen to us? Nope.

And now that monster has shown everyone who he is, without qualification, here are the Villagers, wailing and gnashing, wondering why no one could have predicted this outcome.

Guess what, Villagers? This is as much on you as anyone.

ABC's "This Week" - To be announced. NBC's "Meet the Press" -Andrew Young, former director of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference; Richard Cohen, president of the Southern Poverty Law Center; Mark Bray, author of "Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook." Panel: Rep. Donna Edwards, D-Md.; Stephen Hayes, editor-in-chief of The Weekly Standard; Peggy Noonan, columnist for The Wall Street Journal; and Eugene Robinson, columnist for The Washington Post. CBS' "Face the Nation" - Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Tim Scott, R-S.C. Charlottesville Panel: Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund; Christian Picciolini, co-founder of Life After Hate; and Elle Reeve of Vice News. Political Panel: Jamelle Bouie of Slate; Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic; Julie Pace of The Associated Press; and Reihan Salam of National Review Institute. CNN's "State of the Union" - Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. Panel: Bakari Sellers; former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa.; Nina Turner; and Rep. Scott Taylor, R-Va. CNN's "Reliable Sources" - Carl Bernstein; presidential historian Douglas Brinkley and political commentator Alice Stewart. Joshua Green, author of “Devil’s Bargain”; Jonathan Lemire of The Associated Press; Tanzina Vega, CNN national reporter for race and inequality; and Nikole Hannah-Jones of The New York Times Magazine.

↓ Story continues below ↓ CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" - Roy Blount Jr, author of “Robert E. Lee: A Life”; Mark Lilla, professor of humanities at Columbia University; Angela Rye, former executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus; Robin Wright, author of “Rock the Casbah: Rage and Rebellion Across the Islamic World”; Peter Bergen of the New America Foundation and author of “Manhunt: The Ten Year Search for Bin Laden from 9/11 to Abbottabad”; David S. Cohen, former deputy director of the CIA during the Obama administration. "Fox News Sunday" - David Bossie, former Trump deputy campaign manager, Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md. Panel: Juan Williams; Charlie Hurt of The Washington Times; Bob Woodward of The Washington Post; and Gillian Turner, former member of the White House National Security Council. Bill Hemmer hosts.

So what's catching your eye this morning?