Trump Associate Brags: I 'Will Get Putin' And 'We Will Get Trump Elected '

Trump pal Felix Sater was working hard behind the scenes in 2016 to broker a hotel deal between Putin and Trump which would ultimately help get Trump elected, reports The New York Times.

"I will get Putin on this program and we will get Trump elected," Sater wrote.

Later in the same email, he restated that claim, writing, "Our boy can become president of the USA"

Sater then went on to brag that he could engineer the whole thing.

We now know that there was an effort underway to open a Trump hotel in Moscow in 2016 while Trump was running for President.

In April, 2016, trademarks were renewed which had been registered in connection with other hotel and licensing deals in Moscow which did not come to pass.

And now we have emails showing Trump pal Felix Sater working behind the scenes with a Trump attorney to broker some sort of deal with Putin to help get Trump elected. How would a hotel licensing deal in Moscow induce Vladimir Putin to "help" get "their boy" elected, exactly?

The Trump folks will huff and puff and then excuse this by saying that it's all puffery, that Trump never knew about it, and oh, don't we know about plausible deniability, but this is really a very big deal, especially given Donald Trump's deep love for all things and people Russia.

It is especially important when considering that even though no hotel deal happened, Putin did in fact interfere in our elections to tilt the table toward Trump. Who knows what deal they made?