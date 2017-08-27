Trump Flack: 'I Think It's Time For Trump To Take A Senator Out'

There is a missing humanity chip in Trump supporters, I'm completely convinced.

Former Trump campaign adviser Michael Caputo, who had already distinguished himself on Sunday's State of the Union by being an apologist for white supremacy and complete disregard for the judicial process and rule of law earlier in the segment, decided to show the political acumen that has marked the Trump campaign since he rode down that golden escalator: He needs to attack people he perceives as disloyal.

And in this case, Michael Caputo thinks the best choice is the senior senator from Arizona, John McCain, who is currently battling brain cancer.

There are few -- the media regarded lower than the presidency, the media is regarded much lower than the presidency; the Congress is regarding much lower than the presidency by the public. I sees that and he understands that. But also there are a lot of Republicans like myself. I've been in the party working in elections for 30 years. I think it's time for Donald Trump to take a senator out. I really do. I think it's time -- look, he has got Corey Lewandowski at the head of his pack. And I think -- I've had run-ins with Corey Lewandowski. If I were John McCain, I wouldn't want him on my backside. It's time for the president to make sure people -- senators understand that there's something -- there's a price to pay when you go against him.

This isn't the way government is supposed to run. This is government by mob edict. And Caputo is playing consigliere. Which is only marginally better than being the brownshirt he was earlier in the segment.

It serves no productive purpose, especially when you have co-equal branches of government and you need to get the Republican majority on your side to pass legislation.

It serves no political purpose with softening Trump supporters, who see the pettiness and vindictiveness as self-serving.

It serves no media purpose when you attack someone who has spent decades cultivating a good relationship with the media and who is currently battling something as deadly as brain cancer, thus making him a highly sympathetic person.

And it serves no public relations purpose to be doing so while the heaviest flooding this country has seen in ten years is occurring, making the president (and his apologists) appear too wrapped up in petty grievances to care about the country.

But hey, that's the Trump presidency.