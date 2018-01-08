Michael Caputo Makes Fool Of Himself Defending Trump's Tweets

Former Trump adviser Michael Caputo had a terrible time trying to rewrite Steve Bannon's explosive quotes, and smear Michael Wolff's book on CNN's News Day this morning.

After host Chris Cuomo read off Trump's latest ridiculous Twitter rants, Caputo justified them, saying, " I'm tired of Republicans rolling over and taking a beating from Democrats like the author of this book who is lying through his teeth about what the people in the White House are thinking and the doubts they have -- "

Cuomo came back and said, "How do you know he's lying?"

Caputo snapped, "This book is trash."

Cuomo quickly pointed the blame back at the Trumpers, "You guys opened the door. You said come on in and gave him tons of access, including the president who spoke to him about the book so shame on you, not Michael Wolff. You can't punish the guy for being tricky enough to get in there. Who says he's lying."

Caputo said, "I believe Steve Bannon was quoted out of context."

Cuomo, "You believe he said it was treasonous for Manafort to be treasonous for going to the meeting but not Don Jr. or Jared Kushner?"

Caputo, "Yes, that's what I believe he meant by that."

Bannon is attempting to try and back away from the many nasty things he said about the Trump administration to the author now, but it's fairly moronic.

Cuomo said, "That's not even a rational thought."

Yes, if three people attend a meeting that Bannon described as treasonous, then all three people are the traitors.

Cuomo continued, "We know what he's doing. He has people like you picking up the phone and saying, Steve, you messed up here. You got sideways with the president. You better fix it or you're done and he put something out there to make him feel better, at least about his own son. We get where his son is. It can't be a justifiably explanation of what he originally said."

Except that Wolff has tapes. And there's no way that quote would be in the book if there wasn't backup on a tape. Bannon isn't denying he said it, either. He's just regretting it now.