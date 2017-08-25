Trump’s God Whisperer: Opposition To Trump Is Opposition To God!

Was Jim Bakker always quite this crazy?

Via Right Wing Watch, you have to watch the insane interview he did Monday with televangelist Paula White, who is one of President Trump’s key spiritual advisers. She praised Trump for not acting presidential.

“Thank goodness,” she said. “In other words, he’s not a polished politician. In other words, he’s authentically—whether people like him or not, he’s been raised up by God because God says that He raises up and places all people in places of authority. It is God that raises up a king, it is God that sets one down and so when you fight against the plan of God, you’re fighting against the hand of God.”

Oh! Well, now that you've told us, Paula, we'll keep that in mind. I'm sure your endorsement of Trump has nothing to do with his endorsement of your book, either.

Watch as she yells that Christians aren't meant to hide, they were "sent here to take over,” Bakker yells back, “that’s why we have the president we have!”

Hallelujah. I got chills.

Watch Bakker yell that White “can now walk into the White House any time she wants to! She has full access … to the president.”

Oh, I'm supposed to feel good that this money-grubbing con artist, as part of the political deal whereby she helped Trump camouflage his sexual predilections, now gets to coach him?

Praise Jesus.