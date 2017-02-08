Trump Takes Credit For Stock Market Rise He Called A 'Bubble' During Campaign

Donald Trump was very happy with the DOW setting another record today and rejoiced.

Stock Market could hit all-time high (again) 22,000 today. Was 18,000 only 6 months ago on Election Day. Mainstream media seldom mentions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2017

CNN's Jake Tapper opened his show with a segment on the rise in the markets and Trump's newfound attention to it.

Tapper said, "Once again touting the DOW's rise and the success of the overall economy. As I recall, though, Alisyn, candidate Trump dismissed similar stock market rallies as a bubble. Is there anything tangibly different now?"

Alisyn Camerota replied, "What's different is he's the president and he believes the stock market is evidence that the economy is doing well on his watch, but as a candidate, Trump was warning about the stock market rising too much. Let's take a little walk down memory lane. listen to this."

"We have a stock market that is so loaded, be careful of a bubble." "Believe me, we're in a bubble right now and the only thing that looks good is the stock market, but if you raise interest rates even a little bit, that's going to come crashing down."

Alisyn continued, "But now the president has become the market's cheerleader in chief. The danger, though, is the markets don't always go straight up, so the president is playing with a little bit of fire here."

The Washington Post has collected many of Trump's quotes attacking the rise of the stock market. He bragged about Apple today, but in the past here's what he said about them:

I predicted Apple's stock fall based on their dumb refusal to give the option of a larger iPhone screen like Samsung. I sold my Apple stock — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2014

I'm glad the American people aren't suffering like they did at the end of George Bush's presidency, but it's also infuriating that Trump inherited a good economy, low unemployment and a strong stock market -- and now he's taking credit for all the things he trashed during the campaign.

The WaPo's fact checkers conclude: