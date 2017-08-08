Trump Warns N. Korea They Will Be Met 'With Fire And Fury'

Trump issues stern warning to North Korea, saying they could face "fire and fury like the world has never seen" https://t.co/sfyzT1kZUh

Trump delivered an ultimatum to North Korea, warning Pyongyang not to make any more threats against the United States or they will "face fire and fury like the world has never seen."

The remarks were made during a photo op at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and were in response to the news that N. Korea has successfully miniaturized a nuclear warhead.

"North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen... he has been very threatening beyond a normal state. They will be met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before," he said.

