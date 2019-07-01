NYT Says Trump May Allow N. Korea To Keep Nuclear Weapons And Call It A Win

Trump's approach to international diplomacy is much like his approach to golf. If you don't like the outcome, simply change the rules! And it sounds like that's what he plans to do with North Korea in order to get a "win" for his reelection campaign. CNN says the Times is reporting Trump is thinking about simply declaring victory in North Korea and letting them keep their nukes. Isn't that special?

"It's Monday, July 1st, 6:00 here in morning. We're waking up to new reporting of what could be, what could be a major new U.S. concession to Kim Jong-un in the nuclear negotiation with North Korea. The president returned to the White House after the president's historic meeting with Kim Jung-un, where the president became the first sitting U.S. leader to step foot in North Korea. It was a remarkable picture. But a more lasting impact might be the substance of what's happening behind the scenes. The New York Times this morning is reporting that the Trump administration might be headed towards the acceptance of North Korea as a nuclear power," John Berman said.

"In other words, Kim Jong-un could keep his nuclear weapons and the United States might be willing to accept a freeze in the production of new weapons in return. This is a position the administration previously said it would not stand for."

John Bolton, who wasn't at the summit, responded on Twitter:

I read this NYT story with curiosity. Neither the NSC staff nor I have discussed or heard of any desire to “settle for a nuclear freeze by NK.” This was a reprehensible attempt by someone to box in the President. There should be consequences. https://t.co/TTRPQkksza — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) July 1, 2019

But Bolton wasn't invited on the trip, which indicates Trump's unwillingness to listen to Bolton: