Valerie Plame Launches Fundraiser To Buy Twitter In Order To Ban Trump

This is no joke, even though it sounds like it. Valerie Plame has launched a GoFundMe to raise $1 billion in order to buy Twitter. Sadly, that wouldn't be enough to buy it outright, but she's got a larger point to make.

The idea here is to force Twitter to actually enforce their terms of service, especially when we have the President of the United States taking us to the brink of nuclear war via tweets.

"Trump has weaponized Twitter," Plame explained.

"John Oliver said who would imagine when Twitter was invented that we'd be on the brink of nuclear armageddon. and everyone laughs, but people who really follow this and as you know, this is what I used to do at my old job at the CIA, we know this is deadly serious."

"Kim Jong-Un, leader of North Korea is very impulsive," she continued. "The last thing we want to do is heat up this rhetoric until we move into something that is sort of moves towards nuclear war."

"We don't to want stumble into nuclear war."

Wolf Blitzer pointed out that so far she's only raised about $50,000 toward her ambitious billion-dollar goal. Unfazed, she explained that she really wants to "shine a spotlight on showing how dangerous Trump and his Twitter button can be."

To that end, if she doesn't reach her goal, she won't touch any of the money. It all goes to GlobalZero, an organization against nuclear war and for the elimination of nuclear weapons. So even if she doesn't raise enough to buy a share of Twitter, it will still go toward an important and critical cause.

Then again, Twitter could just follow their terms of service and ban him for making threats, which are in clear violation of their Terms of Service.