Joe Wilson Drops F-Bomb On-Air During Rant Against Trump

After the news broke that Trump pardoned Scooter Libby, former Ambassador Joe Wilson went on an epic rant on MSNBC, where he droped the F bomb on the air while rebuking Trump's presidential actions.

MSNBC's Katy Tur interviewed Wilson, husband of outed CIA operative Valerie Plame. He was none too happy that Trump cosigned and justified all the neoconservatives who lied us into the Iraq war.

After Tur explained that Trump's actions were a political signal to those embroiled in the Mueller investigations, Wilson responded, "You get away with anything. Trump will pardon you if it suits his venal political interests."

"He is a vile and despicable individual who is undermining the democracy of our country and whose administration is a rank repudiation of everything that my generation, since the end of the second World War, has tried to put into place to ensure global stability."

"He is a menace to society," Wilson snarled. "By bringing the neoconservatives back into his administration, he is an appeaser to those interests that he opposed when he ran for president, and he's also essentially developing a coalition of extremists."

Tur asked, “He campaigned on Iraq being a bad idea. Do you think that the advisors he has in place right now are going to change his mind on that sort of thing or he’s going to change their mind on that sort of thing...or he's going to change their mind on that sort of thing?”

Wilson laughed at that idea.

“I don’t think he actually has a mind. I think he’s basically is very venal,” he replied.

“He is looking to get himself through the next day and put as many f*cking dollars...as many dollars into his bank account as he possibly can,” he told Tur, without regard to his uncensored language. “I think this man is a danger to the United States of America."

Tur apologized for the vulgarity, prompting Wilson to also apologize, but also warn that "these are serious times."

Yes, they are. With the exodus of one national security team for one comprised of neocons hand-picked by John Bolton, saber-rattling with North Korea, Iran and Syria, they are definitely serious and dangerous times. F-bombs aren't the problem here. Trump is.