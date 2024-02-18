GoFundMe Set Up To Help Billionaire Pay Civil Fraud Fines

Forbes estimated in September that Donald J. Trump's net worth is $2.6 billion. So, of course, he should be able to pay the massive fines that Judge Engoron determined that he should have to pay for cheating the system by inflating his financial worth. Unless that $2.6 billion is a lie, too.

The donation page was set up by Elena Cardone, the wife of real estate investor and influencer Grant Cardone. Both of them are Scientologists. The couple have donated millions to the cult-like group. The page goes against GoFundMe's terms of service, so it likely won't stay up for long. As of this writing, $211,277 in sucker donations have poured in to help the billionaire.

Cardone describes herself as "a wife of Grant Cardone" and "an ardent supporter of American values and an advocate for justice" who stands "unwaveringly with President Donald Trump in the face of what I see as unprecedented and unfair treatment by certain judicial elements in New York."



Ma'am, New York City is his hometown.

"Throughout his presidency and beyond, Trump has fought tirelessly for this country, risking everything to preserve the freedoms and principles that define us as a nation," she writes of the man who left the White House in disgrace with the worst job numbers since Herbert Hoover.

The Internet had some thoughts.

Why would you raise money for an adjudicated rapist grifting criminal fraud & his equally fraudulent dumb adult sons?



Have you seen his court calendar? He’s been grifting you for eight years and hasn’t given you a single thing in return, wake the fuck up already… — (((Tara Dublin))), Rock Star Author 📚❤️‍🔥🤘🏻 (@taradublinrocks) February 17, 2024

Now… I’m not saying that the largest donor so far for Trumps @gofundme ( That violates Their TOS)

is The same Eric Vevang, who is a registered sex offender from Florida… but, chances are… https://t.co/1ZkB6JePNC pic.twitter.com/dvABzE6vQX — M-A.Stay’Legit™️🇨🇦 (@BagdMilkSoWhat) February 17, 2024

At least people are getting off some good comments on the GoFundMe for Trump knowing it will eventually get shut down and money refunded pic.twitter.com/LwvJn3SeQe — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) February 17, 2024

After a day, Trump’s GoFundMe is up to 40K.

At this rate it will only take over 24 years to reach the $355 million. — Woman In The Moon (@SassyKadiK) February 17, 2024

This is a violation of GoFundMe’ TOS. I encourage everyone to report this. https://t.co/1ZkB6JfnDa pic.twitter.com/poTp1VuE4H — M-A.Stay’Legit™️🇨🇦 (@BagdMilkSoWhat) February 17, 2024

.@gofundme doesn’t allow donations for the legal defense of alleged financial and violent crimes.



It’s a site where we ask strangers to help us pay our medical bills so we don’t die. pic.twitter.com/8km7F3mNIS — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) February 17, 2024

What BILLIONAIRE needs a Go Fund Me, ..are you fking kidding me..??? Hey donald, if you're looking for sympathy, it's between shit and Syphilis in the dictionary you raping, grifting piece of shit. GTFOH.😆😂🌊🇺🇸🇺🇦☮️ — Patti Ann KISS MY DEMOCRAT ASS (@Pattihatestrump) February 17, 2024

One thing I learned from Trump is that there are a lot of stupid people in this country. Go ahead, Trumpers, send that bloviating windbag your Social Security checks. MAGA!