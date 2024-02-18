GoFundMe Set Up To Help Billionaire Pay Civil Fraud Fines

And the people who launched the donation page are scientologists. So grifty!
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0
Forbes estimated in September that Donald J. Trump's net worth is $2.6 billion. So, of course, he should be able to pay the massive fines that Judge Engoron determined that he should have to pay for cheating the system by inflating his financial worth. Unless that $2.6 billion is a lie, too.

The donation page was set up by Elena Cardone, the wife of real estate investor and influencer Grant Cardone. Both of them are Scientologists. The couple have donated millions to the cult-like group. The page goes against GoFundMe's terms of service, so it likely won't stay up for long. As of this writing, $211,277 in sucker donations have poured in to help the billionaire.

Cardone describes herself as "a wife of Grant Cardone" and "an ardent supporter of American values and an advocate for justice" who stands "unwaveringly with President Donald Trump in the face of what I see as unprecedented and unfair treatment by certain judicial elements in New York."

Ma'am, New York City is his hometown.

"Throughout his presidency and beyond, Trump has fought tirelessly for this country, risking everything to preserve the freedoms and principles that define us as a nation," she writes of the man who left the White House in disgrace with the worst job numbers since Herbert Hoover.

The Internet had some thoughts.

One thing I learned from Trump is that there are a lot of stupid people in this country. Go ahead, Trumpers, send that bloviating windbag your Social Security checks. MAGA!

Discussion

