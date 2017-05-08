Where In The World Is Fox Star Eric Bolling?
Fox News' weekday host Eric Bolling, who recently signed a long-term contract with Fox News, also hosts Cashin' In on Saturday mornings.
The show wasn't on this morning. No announcement, no guest host.
Fox News just released a statement:
Eric Bolling has never worked for Fox News. We have always been at war with Eastasia. Long live Dear Leader Trump.
Nah, just kidding. But could his mysterious disappearance have anything to do with this Huffington Post story that broke last night?
It's a pretty reliable rule of thumb that right-wingers are guilty of that which they attack in others.
