Where In The World Is Fox Star Eric Bolling?

Fox News' weekday host Eric Bolling, who recently signed a long-term contract with Fox News, also hosts Cashin' In on Saturday mornings.

The show wasn't on this morning. No announcement, no guest host.

Fox News just released a statement:

Eric Bolling has never worked for Fox News. We have always been at war with Eastasia. Long live Dear Leader Trump.

Nah, just kidding. But could his mysterious disappearance have anything to do with this Huffington Post story that broke last night?

Exclusive: A dozen sources tell me that longtime FNC host Eric Bolling sent lewd text messages to women colleagues. https://t.co/dW7XW0EFHS — Yashar Ali (@yashar) August 5, 2017

Odd denial to @yashar by @ericbolling atty. "recalls no such inappropriate communications, does not believe he sent any such communications" — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 5, 2017

Wow, @ericbolling, this makes you a hypocritical dirtbag, right? I mean, I can't think of another explanation. https://t.co/mDKzPTR9ON pic.twitter.com/ioxh5tr2Oc — Dennis Perkins (@DennisPerkins5) August 5, 2017

It's a pretty reliable rule of thumb that right-wingers are guilty of that which they attack in others.