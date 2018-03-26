Eric Bolling: Make 3-star General H.R. McMaster 'Do A Perp Walk Out Of The White House'

Former Fox News host Eric Bolling on Sunday suggested that President Donald Trump should humiliate National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster because he is suspected of leaking embarrassing White House information.

In a interview on CNN, the former Fox News host explained why he had offered on Twitter to work for the Trump administration for $1 a year.

Bolling stated that after he was fired by Fox News for alleged sexual harassment, Trump called him to express support.

"He said, 'I'm with you,'" Bolling recalled. "I said, 'Would you mind the next time I'm in D.C., we can sit down and talk?' And sure enough, I've had three or four one-on-one conversations with him."

According to the former Fox News personality, Trump has not been served well by people like McMaster, who is a three-star general but has been forced into retirement by the Trump administration. He is expected to be replaced by Fox News commentator John Bolton.

"I got really upset," Bolling said. "You really need to stop the leaks. These leaks are ridiculous. You can't have a conversation without five minutes later, the press getting his reaction to a conversation he had with a world leader -- the press is already printing, they're talking about it! We're talking about it on TV!"

"Stop the leaks, plug the leaks, get rid of the people who are leaking in a very, very public way," he insisted. "McMaster was -- I don't know -- I guess he resigned. For me, it would be a little bit more tough. If he was -- I'm not saying he was -- but if he was a leaker, go public with him. Do a perp walk out of the White House. Have the cameras following him."

Bolling argued that humiliating the leaker would stop them from being offered a "better gig" at a news network.

"What if you have a boss that is erratic?" CNN host Brian Stelter wondered. "You don't think they should leak to warn the country?"

"I don't think anything should be leaked out of the White House," Bolling replied.