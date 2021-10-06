Newsmax Can't Decide If Biden Is Mentally Impaired Or The Devil

The disgraced former Fox News host Eric Bolling lifted a few words from Joe Biden's press conference to declare him Satan incarnate on Newsmax Tuesday.

Answering reporters' questions, President Biden said, "It doesn't matter whether it's in six minutes, six days or six weeks. We're going to get it done," with regard to his Build Back Better plan.

A 7W light bulb went off in Bolling's head and he said," Six minutes six days, six weeks. 666 is it? Isn't that the mark of the Devil? I knew it. Democrats sent a devil to the White House."

Eric then lost his train of thought and had problems with the term reconciliation so he flipped it to "reconstruction."

Bolling then went through his wingnut Christmas list of Republican grievances, grousing, "America is sideways these days, Thanks to the devil Joe Biden."

Which is it, Eric? President Biden is supposed to be addle-brained? But now he's so crafty he's the Devil?

The lunatic fringe is working overtime and the country is falling apart because of it.

Red Covid has killed many more lives than it should have, but the virus has its supporters.

We all know who they are.