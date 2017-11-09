Charlie Sykes Compares Bannon To Syphilis: 'A Chancre Sore On This Presidency'

Radio host Charlie Sykes had a colorful metaphor for Steve Bannon and his relationship to conservatives and Donald Trump.

During a panel discussion on All In where Sykes was asked about Bannon's need to bend history to his particular form of nativism, Sykes said this: "Remember when John Dean said Watergate was a cancer on the presidency? Steve Bannon and the alt-right and this hyper-nativism is a chancre sore on this presidency and on the conservative movement."

Chancre sores are special. They are the first visible symptoms of syphilis.

Syphilis, if untreated, can lead to all sorts of terrible consequences, including insanity and degenerative disease. I do not think Sykes used the term by accident, do you?