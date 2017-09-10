Eric Bolling's Young Son Found Dead Hours After He Officially Left Fox
Whatever you think of former Fox News host Eric Bolling, he deserves all our sympathy and best wishes now. We will also respect his grieving period as he and his wife await the autopsy on his son, as Bolling has now cast doubt on the cause of death.
I thought Yashar Ali’s Tweets said it all, until I learned, as I was writing this, that TMZ just reported that Eric Chase Bolling, Jr.’s death was a suicide.
Here is the statement from Fox News, via Ali:
In case you’re not familiar with Ali, he is the reporter who broke the story about Bolling’s dick pics which eventually led to his departure from Fox yesterday. Ali is also being personally sued for $50 million by Bolling.
Bolling had been suspended from Fox until yesterday, when Fox announced he and the network had “amicably” parted. But, clearly, he was forced out.
But let’s put all that aside for now.
My heart breaks for the Bolling family.
On behalf of all the NewsHounds, I send them our deepest condolences.
UPDATE: Here is Bolling's tweet:
Another tweet from Bolling casts doubt on the cause of his son's death:
